Kourtney Kardashian is ‘Thankful’ for Scott Disick

I was feeling happy. Kourtney Kardashian used Daddy’s Day to reveal simply just how much she values ex-lover Scott Disick.

The Poosh owner, 41, required to Instagram to share a photo of the pleasant ex-spouses posturing with their kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Power, 5. “Satisfied Dad’s Day,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the picture on Sunday, June 21. “Thankful for you and these three special ones.”

Kardashian likewise memorialized the vacation in her Instagram Stories, throughout which she submitted throwback video footage that featured her late father, Rob Kardashian. Disick, meanwhile, uploaded an image to his Instagram Stories of himself and the pair’s only daughter resting close to him. “My day is full,” the 37-year-old created.

Kardashian and Disick did not explicitly show that they invested the day as a household. However, the businesswoman seemingly suggested the lot was with each other when responding to a pal who hoped the wellness expert had a “fantastic” day. “Thanks to your doughnuts and matcha, you dropped off,” Kardashian responded.

Kardashian and Disick dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015. 2 years after their breakup, the Talentless creator located love again with Sofia Richie.

” Scott is constantly going to love Kourtney, which’s something Sofia had needed to face given that also before she buckled down with him,” the expert claimed. “It’s been an ongoing thing. It simply ended up being extra obvious that his family members were more of a top priority than she was, and his family members would be his major top priority over anything and anyone.”

In the results of his break up from Richie, Disick has spent even more time with Kardashian. The former pair headed to the Utah desert with their kids over Memorial Day weekend– a duration that coincided with Disick’s birthday celebration. They additionally participated in an intimate family member celebration to celebrate his 37th birthday and made the journey to Kanye West’s Wyoming ranch with their kids.

” Kourtney and Scott had so much enjoyable with the kids in Utah, and the kids desire them to make household journeys all together more often,” a source disclosed. “Scott is so satisfied that he and Kourtney get on so well and how simple it is with her. It’s weird to everybody else, yet not to them. They are actually like friends.”