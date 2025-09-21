Kourtney Kardashian Ditches Makeup for Bold Bangs Transformation

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free While Debuting Dramatic Blunt Bangs

Kourtney Kardashian is capturing attention with her latest look, embracing a makeup-free appearance while showcasing her striking new blunt bangs. This bold transformation, revealed on September 19, not only signifies a personal style shift but also marks a moment of self-care during her recovery. Joined by her sister Khloé, who also debuted a fresh haircut, Kourtney’s new style is a statement of confidence and creativity, setting the stage for the upcoming fall season.

A Spontaneous Transformation

Kourtney Kardashian had fans doing a double take as she unveiled a spontaneous “witchy season” makeover. On September 19, the Poosh founder shared her decision to chop off her long, dark brown locks, candidly explaining that the change came while she was recuperating from an illness. Taking a break from her signature glam, she posed makeup-free, allowing her bold new bangs to take center stage. “I always get the urge to cut [my] hair when I have Covid,” she humorously confessed in an Instagram Story, alongside a snapshot of hair clippings near a plush rabbit.

New Style and Self-Care

This dramatic reveal included a mirror selfie, showcasing Kourtney’s fresh frontal bangs and choppy layers. Straying from her typically polished look, she opted for a casual white graphic T-shirt, leaving behind her smoky eyeshadow and sculpted features. Instead, she highlighted her lips with a subtle mauve hue, adding a touch of elegance to her natural beauty. Utilizing social media to document her transformation, Kourtney tagged renowned hairstylist Justine Marjan, who is known for working closely with various members of the Kardashian family.

Khloé Kardashian Joins the Haircut Trend

While Kourtney debuted her new look, her sister Khloé also took the opportunity to reveal her stunning haircut. Inspired by Marjan’s skills, Khloé shared images flaunting her shorter shoulder-length bob, styled partially up. Her dark teddy brown hair highlighted her features beautifully, as she posed in a white lace bra paired with a plunging sheer top. “It’s short hair szn,” Marjan captioned the shared photos, which resonated with fans and showcased a fresh start for both sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian goes makeup-free while debuting dramatic blunt bangs, capturing the essence of change and reinvention. As the seasons shift, so too do their hairstyles, reminding us all that personal style is a powerful form of self-expression. With both sisters embracing new looks, this moment marks an exciting trend in the Kardashian family, blending self-care with fashion-forward decisions.