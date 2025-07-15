Korean Content Celebration: Academy Museum Joins CJ ENM Before KCON

In a vibrant celebration of Korean culture, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has teamed up with Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM to host a special event ahead of KCON. The collaboration aims to highlight and honor the influence of Korean content, bringing an exciting fusion of film, music, and performance to the forefront. This partnership not only marks a significant moment for fans of Korean culture but also emphasizes the growing global interest in Korean entertainment.

A Night of Korean Culture and Celebration

The event, titled "K-Culture Night at Academy Museum with KCON," is set to celebrate both the 13th anniversary of the K-pop festival KCON and the 30th anniversary of CJ ENM. Scheduled for July 31, this festivity is a product of CJ ENM’s ongoing three-year partnership with the Academy Museum, initiated earlier this year. Attendees at the David Geffen Theater can expect a star-studded evening featuring a lineup of notable entertainment personalities.

Star-Studded Appearances and Performances

The night promises an array of captivating performances and appearances. Eric Nam, a renowned American-born Korean singer, will host the evening. Attendees can look forward to seeing dancer Choi Hojong, K-pop stars Lee Youngji and P1Harmony, J-pop girl group Is:sue, and "Squid Game" star Yim Siwan. These performers are also slated to appear at KCON, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans eagerly anticipating the festival.

Previous Collaborations and Exhibitions

This event follows the successful "Director’s Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho" exhibit, the first project from the partnership between CJ ENM and the Academy Museum. The exhibit, which opened in March, focused on the acclaimed Parasite director’s work, offering fans deeper insight into his creative process.

Anticipation Builds for KCON 2023

As excitement builds for KCON, the world’s premier K-pop festival set to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena from August 1-3, fans are thrilled about the diverse lineup. Featured artists include Hoshi and Woozi of Seventeen, NCT 127, Aespa, Monsta X, Key, IVE, and many more. Although girl group Kiss of Life has been removed from the lineup, the event still promises an unforgettable experience for fans of Korean entertainment.

This partnership between the Academy Museum and CJ ENM underscores the ongoing global fascination with Korean culture, setting the stage for a vibrant future of cultural exchange.