Kneecap Criticizes Keir Starmer, Rod Stewart at Glastonbury 2025

Kneecap’s much-anticipated Glastonbury 2025 performance stirred controversy as the group openly criticized British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and music icon Rod Stewart. Amid calls for their removal from the lineup, Kneecap delivered an electrifying set that captured attention and sparked conversation.

Controversy Leading to the Performance

Political figures, including Starmer, had urged festival organizers to drop Kneecap from the event. Starmer argued that their presence was “inappropriate” due to recent legal issues surrounding band member Mo Chara, charged with a terror offense linked to displaying a Hezbollah flag at a London show. This controversy led to Kneecap’s removal from Scotland’s TRNSMT festival over safety concerns.

The Glastonbury Set

Opening their set at West Holts, Mo Chara declared, “Glastonbury, I’m a free man!” The crowd’s enthusiasm quickly filled the area to capacity. During the performance, Chara addressed the gathering about Starmer: “The Prime Minister of your country – not ours – said he didn’t want us to play. So fuck Keir Starmer,” prompting chants from the audience.

The band also took aim at Rod Stewart, with Chara quipping, “Anybody going to Rod Stewart tomorrow? The man is older than Israel!”

Legal Issues and Public Support

Adding to the tension, bandmate Moglai Bap referenced Chara’s legal challenges: “Mo Chara’s back in court for a trumped-up terrorism charge.” He encouraged public support for Chara’s upcoming court date, jesting about the media attention: “That’s for the Daily Mail!”

Bap later clarified, urging peaceful support instead of riots, specifically for Palestine. “No riots, just love and support and more importantly support for Palestine.”

Support from Organizers and Broadcast Decisions

Despite pressures, the Eavis family behind Glastonbury stood firm on their decision to keep Kneecap in the lineup. Mo Chara expressed gratitude, saying, “They stood strong, and fair play to them.” Though the set wasn’t live-streamed as initially planned, Kneecap reassured fans on Instagram that it would later feature on the BBC iPlayer.

This event remains a talked-about highlight of the festival, showcasing Kneecap’s defiance and commitment to their message.