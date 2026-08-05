King Charles Unveils Shocking Changes at the Palace

King Charles III is gearing up for a significant shift in his royal staff, just weeks after a private meeting with Prince Harry sparked new hope for their relationship. Buckingham Palace announced that Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s principal private secretary and a trusted adviser for nearly two decades, will be stepping down next year.

Sir Clive Alderton to Step Down After Two Decades of Service

On July 27, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Alderton would retire when he turns 60 next year. The long-serving royal aide has been instrumental alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla during historic moments, including the King’s accession to the throne in 2022 and his coronation in 2023.

Reflecting on his tenure, Alderton expressed his gratitude in a message shared with staff, stating, “It has been the greatest imaginable honor to serve the King and Queen in my present role through such historic times and with unforgettable humor along the way. That support will continue, in a less formal capacity, for all of my life.”

A spokesperson for the Palace praised Alderton’s dedication: “The King and Queen are deeply grateful to Clive for his tireless support and wise counsel over the years and for the enduring loyalty that will ensure a smooth transition to his successor.” The recruitment process for a new principal private secretary will commence shortly, with the new appointee expected to take over in the spring or summer of 2027.

The Influence of Sir Clive Alderton

According to the U.K. government’s official biography, Alderton began his career in the Foreign Office in 1986, serving in various diplomatic posts including Poland, Belgium, Singapore, and France. He joined the Royal Household in 2006 as deputy private secretary to Charles and Camilla, who were then the Prince and Princess of Wales. Following his time as Queen Elizabeth II’s ambassador to Morocco, he returned to serve as Charles’ principal private secretary.

Alderton became a trusted adviser during a transformative period for the monarchy. His role was notably referenced by Prince Harry in his memoir, “Spare,” where he described a palace official known as “the Wasp.” Although Harry did not disclose Alderton’s name, he depicted him as charming yet cunning, saying, “The Wasp was link, charming, arrogant, a ball of jazzy energy.”

Renewed Optimism Following Harry’s Recent Visit

The announcement about Alderton coincides with renewed focus on the relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry. Following a private reunion during Harry’s recent visit to the UK, speculation has arisen about the possibility of further visits. Reports suggest that Harry could return to Buckingham Palace during a trip to the UK for the WellChild Awards in September, as Palace officials have extended an invitation for him to stay.