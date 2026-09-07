King Charles Sets the Record Straight on Harry and Meghan's Roles

In a recent development, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially returned to the United Kingdom, marking an extended stay with their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5. This visit comes after the couple stepped back from their royal duties and relocated to California in 2020. Amid their return, King Charles III has taken the opportunity to clarify the couple’s current royal status.

King Charles III Addresses Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Status

King Charles III, at the age of 77, has confirmed that there has been “no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” In a letter addressed to multiple media outlets on September 7, Lord Chamberlain Richard Benyon outlined the royal couple’s situation under the new monarchy. He stated, “Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used.”

Harry and Meghan’s Position in the Royal Family

In his memo, Benyon emphasized that the charitable endeavors of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are personal matters that they pursue independently, noting, “In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.” This reflects a significant shift in how the couple is regarded following their departure from royal duties.