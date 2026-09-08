King Charles III Addresses Prince Harry and Meghan's Future

LONDON — In a recent communication, King Charles III reaffirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will continue to hold their non-working status within the royal family following their return to the United Kingdom. This response comes amid ongoing discussions surrounding the couple’s position in light of their departure from royal duties in 2020.

Clarification on Royal Titles and Duties

A letter sent on behalf of the king to senior government officials indicated that Harry and Meghan would refrain from using their royal titles, consistent with their previous statements since stepping back from their official roles. The letter clarifies that any charitable endeavors pursued by the couple will be conducted privately, and that decisions regarding their operational security will fall under the jurisdiction of the relevant police agencies.

The Lord Chamberlain, the highest-ranking official in the royal household, conveyed this information to senior officials within the government and military, as well as to lord lieutenants, who act as the king’s personal representatives throughout the country. The letter’s purpose was to eliminate potential confusion regarding the couple’s status, as highlighted in the statement: “To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that (this) information be shared.”

Concerns Over Parallel Royal Court

While the letter primarily serves as a reaffirmation of Harry and Meghan’s current roles, its public release reflects concerns among palace observers about the possibility of the couple establishing a parallel royal court, potentially overshadowing actively working members of the royal family. Such anxieties further underscore the sensitivities surrounding the Sussexes’ status amidst their distance from traditional royal responsibilities.

Security Considerations

A particularly delicate issue remains the couple’s security arrangements. Harry has been involved in a protracted struggle with the government to restore publicly funded police protection, a service withdrawn after he and Meghan relinquished their royal duties. The fate of their round-the-clock security lies with the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), which holds authority over such decisions.

The Lord Chamberlain’s letter also addressed the protocols for any inquiries from official and state organizations regarding the courtesies to be extended to the Duke and Duchess, especially in situations where public funds may be involved, directing such queries to Buckingham Palace.

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