KiKi Layne on Overcoming Challenges as a Black Action Hero

As the highly anticipated release of “The Old Guard 2” approaches, star KiKi Layne is both excited and hopeful for the film’s success. Playing the role of Nile, an immortal ex-Marine, Layne is not only eager for audiences to embrace this second installment but also keeps her fingers crossed for a potential third movie. Her portrayal is more than just a role; as a Black female action hero, Layne sees her work as part of a larger narrative—one that inspires others and exceeds her personal journey.

Commitment to Character

In “The Old Guard 2,” Layne reprises her role as Nile, alongside a stellar cast including Charlize Theron, Matthias Schoenaerts, and newcomer Uma Thurman. Under the direction of Victoria Mahoney, the film promises intense action and dramatic encounters as the immortals unite to prevent a catastrophe. Layne’s dedication to her character extends beyond acting, as she embraces the physical demands required for such a dynamic role. “Pushing yourself physically,” she notes, “is a part of character building that I really enjoy.”

Challenges on Set

Performing her own stunts is something Layne views as essential to character development. However, even seasoned actors face moments of doubt. Layne recounts the nerve-wracking experience of jumping from a balcony to a flag, a stunt she successfully accomplished despite initial hesitation. The physical demands don’t end there; extensive fight sequences led to her first cortisone shot, a testament to the grueling nature of her role. Yet, Layne embraces these challenges, seeing them as opportunities to honor her character and grow stronger.

Role Models and Representation

Working alongside icons like Uma Thurman and Charlize Theron has been an inspiring experience for Layne. She speaks highly of Theron’s influence, particularly in advocating for authentic representation. Her decision to wear her hair natural in the film, encouraged by Theron, highlights the importance of visibility for Black women in action genres. Such moments are significant not just for Layne, but for young Black girls who see themselves reflected in her roles. “That’s what I do it for,” she says, emphasizing her commitment to being a role model.

Personal Support and Growth

Layne’s journey is supported by her fiancé, Ari Stachel, who understands the industry’s challenges. His support, alongside her mother’s unwavering prayers, provides stability during difficult times. Layne recalls moments of doubt, where simply thinking of the people she inspires keeps her going. It’s this sense of responsibility, knowing her work extends beyond herself, that fuels her passion and resilience.

Through each role and challenge, KiKi Layne continues to pave the way for diverse representation in film, embodying a Black female action hero narrative that is as empowering as it is inspiring.