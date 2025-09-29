Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton Anticipate Third Child Arrival

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton are delighting fans with the announcement of their growing family. As they prepare to welcome their third child, the couple revealed the exciting news in a charmingly understated way during a recent public appearance. The addition of a new member to the Culkin-Charton clan brings joy and anticipation, especially since the couple has often shared their parenting journey with a touch of humor and grace.

A Red Carpet Reveal

Kieran Culkin’s wife Jazz Charton, pregnant with baby number three, made their family news public in style. The couple stepped out for the red carpet premiere of Waiting for Godot on Broadway on September 28, where Jazz’s noticeable baby bump was the talk of the evening. Kieran sported a gray striped knit sweater and black pants, with his hand tenderly placed on Jazz’s belly, while she wore a form-fitting beige knit dress that accentuated her pregnancy glow. Both were visibly elated, smiling warmly for the cameras.

A Growing Family

The latest pregnancy announcement adds to the joyful journey of parenting for Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton. Already proud parents to 6-year-old Kinsey Sioux and 4-year-old Wilder Wolf, the couple now looks forward to expanding their family. Their shared enthusiasm was evident during the subtle announcement, capturing the essence of their love and commitment.

A Promised Expansion

Kieran Culkin has made no secret of his desire to continue growing their family. During his Emmy win for his role in Succession in January 2024, he openly expressed his gratitude to Jazz Charton, referring to her as his “beautiful wife” and acknowledging the joy of fathering their two children. He humorously noted, “And Jazz, I want more. You said maybe, if I win.” This playful pact has now come to fruition with Jazz Charton, pregnant again, fulfilling that award night promise.

As Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton eagerly anticipate their new arrival, their light-hearted approach and warmth add another chapter to their family story. It’s a testament to their enduring bond and shared adventures in parenting, with a new journey to embark on together.