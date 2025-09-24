Khai Steps Out in Gigi Hadid’s Riding Boots

Gigi Hadid‘s daughter Khai continues to charm fans by following in her mother’s footsteps—quite literally. The young daughter of supermodel Gigi Hadid and musician Zayn Malik was spotted enjoying a horseback ride, proudly wearing her mom’s old riding boots. This touching moment, shared on Gigi’s Instagram Stories, highlights the strong bond between mother and daughter and their shared passion for equestrian activities.

Nostalgia and Tradition

In a heartwarming Instagram Story, Gigi Hadid showcased her daughter, Khai, wearing riding boots that once belonged to her. The image captured a beautiful blend of tradition and nostalgia, as Khai rode a horse in the same footwear that had accompanied Gigi on many of her own equestrian adventures. Gigi, who has a long-standing love for riding, especially enjoys spending time on her rural Pennsylvania farm, where she often engages in this cherished hobby.

A Special Pastime for the Duo

The mother-daughter duo has turned horseback riding into a special shared pastime. In a conversation with Kendall Jenner for Vogue, Gigi expressed how important it is to prioritize quality time with Khai. “The priority for me is giving Khai my time when I’m with her, and then when I’m not with her, that’s when I work,” she shared. Gigi emphasized that her riding sessions are always aligned with times when Khai is present, underscoring their close bond.

Keeping Family Life Private

While Gigi Hadid is protective of her life with Khai, she allows glimpses into their world for special occasions. Recently, in celebration of Khai’s fifth birthday, Gigi has shared rare snapshots that offer fans a peek into their life together. These moments allow Gigi to share her joy while maintaining the privacy she values.

Gigi Hadid’s daughter, Khai, clearly shares her mother’s love for equestrian activities, making their time together even more meaningful. As Khai continues to grow, these moments captured in her mom’s riding boots symbolize not just a family tradition but also the enduring bond between mother and daughter.