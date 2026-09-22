Khai Malik's Heartwarming 6th Birthday Bash with Parents

As the world celebrates milestones in the lives of its favorite celebrities, one notable occasion is the 6th birthday of Khai, the daughter of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. With every passing year, this little girl, born from the union of two global icons, continues to capture the hearts of fans and the media alike.

Zayn Malik’s Reflections on Fatherhood

In a heartfelt interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast in July 2023, Zayn opened up about the impact of fatherhood on his life. “Since I’ve had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her,” he shared. He emphasized the importance of setting a positive precedent for Khai, stating, “That’s why I’m even doing this interview, you know? I used to get a lot of anxiety around having a conversation like this. And I want her to be able to look at me and be like, ‘My dad’s doing this.’”

Continued Affection for Gigi Hadid

Despite their relationship’s complexities, Zayn maintains a deep respect for Gigi. Reflecting on their bond, he remarked, “I will always love G, because she is the reason my child is on this Earth, and I have the utmost respect for her.” This sentiment underscores the ongoing connection they share, both as co-parents and as individuals who have shared significant moments together.

A Family Celebration