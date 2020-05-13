Kendall Jenner warms up Instagram with underwear image

The 24-year-old model took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an image of herself in underwear stretched out on a bed.

Jenner wore a black form-fitting shoelace attire – which included a strong black panel over her tummy – in the image.

“Did my makeup n stuff,” she composed in the subtitle.

The message’s remark area brightened with assistance from her fans, 2 of her renowned siblings amongst them.

Kylie Jenner, 22, commented two times on the image.

“Kendall!!!!!” she composed in the very first, including her secondly: “This is rare Kendall content !!!!!!”

Jenner’s older half-sister, Khloé Kardashian, additionally chimed in.

“Wow, wow wow,” composed the reality celebrity.

As Kylie kept in mind, the web content is somewhat outside the standard for Jenner, whose Instagram – conserve for the periodic swimwear shot – is fairly devoid of racy images.

Plenty of Jenner’s fans additionally revealed their wonder at the image.

“You reached to be one of the most stunning women worldwide if we had rankings! Stay cute [sic]!” one composed.

“Not fair,” claimed another person. A 3rd commenter included: “this is fireeee…”

Jenner’s hairdresser, Jen Atkin, included: “Ummm who you zoomin’ with?”