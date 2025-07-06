Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson Announce Engagement at Ozzy’s Finale

In a poignant blend of music history and personal milestone, Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson celebrated their engagement at the iconic setting of Ozzy Osbourne’s final show. Surrounded by the echoes of Black Sabbath’s legendary farewell performance in Birmingham, England, the couple stepped into a new chapter of their lives with a heartwarming proposal. This memorable moment added an intimate layer to a night already charged with emotion and significance.

Backstage Proposal Amid Rock Legends

Ozzy Osbourne’s Back to the Beginning concert was the spectacular backdrop for the engagement of Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson. Amidst the electrifying atmosphere at Villa Park, Wilson proposed to Osbourne in a video she later shared on Instagram. As the rock scene unfolded its final chord, Wilson expressed his love, prompting a playful remark from Ozzy: “Fuck off, you’re not marrying my daughter.”

A Family Affair

Despite Ozzy’s humorous protest, Wilson remained unflustered, laughing alongside his future father-in-law. With the warmth of family and friends enveloping them, he continued, “Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you.” This touching moment was witnessed by Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, who stood by as Wilson knelt down and asked, “Kelly, will you marry me?”

A Joyous Yes

Overwhelmed with emotion, Kelly responded with a nod and embraced Wilson as their loved ones erupted in applause. The engagement added a layer of personal joy to the public spectacle, solidifying a bond that had been years in the making.

An Unexpected Love Story

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson’s relationship officially began in early 2022, though their friendship spans over two decades. Last year, they welcomed their son, Sidney. Reflecting on their journey, Osbourne shared, “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

As the couple embarks on this exciting new chapter, their engagement stands as a powerful reminder of love’s timeless and unexpected nature, celebrated fittingly at the end of an era in rock history.