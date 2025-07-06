Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson’s Exciting Engagement News

Kelly Osbourne recently announced her engagement to Sid Wilson, sparking excitement among fans and followers. The couple’s journey together has captured the public’s attention, and this new chapter in their relationship marks a significant milestone. Amidst this joyful news, Kelly has been open about her personal health experiences during pregnancy, offering insights that resonate with many expectant mothers. Her candid revelations about managing gestational diabetes reveal both the challenges and triumphs she has encountered.

During a candid interview with People in September 2022, Kelly Osbourne disclosed her diagnosis with gestational diabetes, a condition she encountered well into her third trimester. “It wasn’t like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they’re pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong,” she explained.

Pregnancy cravings proved to be a hurdle for Kelly, particularly her penchant for sugary treats—especially sweet drinks. Despite attempting to satisfy this craving with fresh-pressed juices, she noted that they “still had a lot more sugar than I needed.”

Upon receiving her diagnosis, Kelly made significant dietary adjustments. Although these changes initially triggered a sugar-withdrawal headache, she ultimately experienced positive outcomes. She shed 10 pounds, found relief from compression socks, and noticed improvements in her skin. Reflecting on her commitment, Kelly remarked, “I wish I had this kind of incentive prior because I’ve never been able to stick to anything a hundred percent the way that I have been doing this because I’m not doing it for myself. I’m doing it for my baby.”

Her journey underscores the transformative impact of motivation and commitment, especially when driven by the well-being of her child. As Kelly Osbourne embraces both her engagement to Sid Wilson and this transformative period of her life, her story continues to inspire many.