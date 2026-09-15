Kelly and Aimee Osbourne's Lifelong Feud: No Reconciliation in Sight

Growing up in the spotlight with famous parents can be a challenging experience, especially when it comes to balancing a family dynamic with public perception. For Louis and Jessica Osbourne, children of legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne and his first wife Thelma, their childhood was marked by long absences and a tumultuous relationship with their father.

Childhood Memories with Ozzy

In the 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, Jessica opened up about her recollections of their upbringing, stating, “My recollection from my childhood with dad is that he’d be away for very long periods of time, and there’d always be a period of adjustment when he came home, and then it’d get to normality and then he’d go again.” She described their family life as erratic, punctuated by her father’s frequent tours.

When Ozzy was home, his time was often spent at the pub. “When he was around and he wasn’t pissed, he was a great father,” said Louis, reflecting on the inconsistencies in their relationship. “But that was kind of seldom really.”

Maintaining Family Bonds After Separation

Despite the challenges posed by Ozzy and Thelma’s split, the Osbourne family continued to maintain their connections. One notable moment featured on the show The Osbournes was when Ozzy received the news of Jessica’s first child, marking his entry into grandfatherhood. Louis has indicated that he sees his siblings Aimee, Kelly, and Jack only occasionally.

In a 2012 interview with Birmingham Live, Louis remarked on their family gatherings, saying, “I don’t travel half as much as I used to and they are in America. There is more chance of us seeing each other in a random New York hotel than us all getting round a table for a Sunday lunch. We meet on special occasions.”

Regular Check-Ins with Their Father

In the absence of frequent family get-togethers, Louis emphasized the importance of regular communication with their father. “Dad usually calls on a Sunday afternoon for a catch up and when he comes over to the UK we take the kids down,” he shared. “Dad is great, very much a doting grandad.” This effort to stay connected reflects a commitment to family, despite the geographical distances that separate them.

Brother Elliot and the Family Dynamic