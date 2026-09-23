Kate Tolo’s Mission: Empowering Women Through Innovation and Longevity

Kate Tolo’s relationship with her body and health charts a deeply personal journey, beginning with her first period at the age of 13. The experience was overwhelming, leaving her prostrated on the floor, plagued by debilitating cramps and drenched in sweat. When she confided in her father about needing to come home from school early due to her symptoms, he dismissed her discomfort with a curt remark: “We don’t talk about that female stuff,” and promptly walked away.

The Silence Surrounding Menstrual Health

For much of her teenage years, Tolo internalized this silence, viewing her menstrual cycle as a taboo subject. It wasn’t until her early twenties, when she found herself in the emergency room due to extreme pain while defecating, that a doctor suggested she might have endometriosis. This chronic condition, affecting an estimated 10 percent of women of reproductive age according to WHO data, is characterized by an overgrowth of endometrial-like tissue. Patients face heavy and painful periods, pelvic floor dysfunction, bowel issues, and painful intercourse.

A Reluctance Towards Conventional Diagnosis

The doctor recommended a laparoscopy—a surgical procedure necessary for an official diagnosis and removal of the endometriosis tissue. However, Tolo was hesitant. “I wasn’t going to undergo an invasive surgical procedure, or cut myself open,” she asserted. “That just wasn’t an option for me.”

New Beginnings in Health Innovation

In early 2026, while developing a concierge health service with her boyfriend, Bryan Johnson, a technologist and biohacker striving for self-optimization, Tolo shared her struggles with suspected endometriosis. Johnson, captivated by the challenge, became passionate about finding a solution—not just for Tolo but for women facing similar issues.

Charting a New Path to Wellness

Since publicly declaring their relationship in December, Johnson has dubbed Tolo “the female Bryan Johnson,” and she has adopted an intricate self-tracking protocol to enhance her health. With $2.6 million in funding from their wellness company, Immortals, Tolo is now monitoring over 1,500 biomarkers through various methods including blood tests, urine analysis, and stool samples, all choreographed in a four-hour regimen. A recent Business Insider profile referred to this as a “techno ballet” of health tracking.

Facing Challenges in an Unconventional Role

Tolo, 30, made a significant shift from her career in fashion marketing to become Johnson’s executive assistant and the special projects director for his neurotech company, Kernel, in 2021. Initially an introvert, she has found it daunting to take on the role of “the world’s most measured woman,” as Johnson described her. Despite her innate discomfort with strict routines—exemplified by a panic attack triggered by technical difficulties early in her regimen—Tolo remains committed to her mission.

A Mission for Women’s Health

“Even when every part of me, individually, is screaming ‘Make it stop,’ I can see myself pushing myself to the absolute limit of what is possible, mentally and also physically, in my body. Because I’m doing this for women,” she shared, highlighting her dedication to the cause.

Innovations in Diagnosing Endometriosis