Kanye West rejects he's being paid to sidetrack citizens: 'I got more money than Trump'

Kanye West has hit back at ideas that he’s being paid to sidetrack citizens to make sure that United States Head of state Donald Trump will undoubtedly win a 2nd term in the White Home.

The rap artist that urges he is serious regarding his Presidency proposal, he made it clear he has absolutely nothing to get from that circumstance, claiming: “Can not no one pay me, I got even more cash than Trump!”

Throughout a conversation with Nick Cannon on his podcast, Cannon’s Course, Kim Kardashian’s spouse did his best to close down rumors that he’s just a puppet of the Republican party.

Recommending that he’s primarily un-bribable, the billionaire made it clear that he means business when it involves competing for presidency.

And when asked if it’s reasonable to assume that he’ll win in 2020, Kanye claimed: “I’m not running for President … I’m strolling it.”

Kanye has formerly been a massive fan of Trump. However, he is currently positive he’ll defeat him to the finish line on the election day.

Yet he’s been dealt a massive strike after sending his files to sign up for the Wisconsin ballot paper far too late.

It’s currently been validated that he will not be included in the ballots in this key state.

Up until now, Kanye’s Governmental proposal has been a remarkable one.

Weeks back, he triggered outcry at his very first rally as he made a string of debatable remarks throughout his speech.

Probably one of the most surprising was his admission that he and Kim had thought about aborting North in the very first months of the pregnancy.

He later on, he took aim at Kim and her renowned family members in a collection of intense tweets, which he’s since removed.

It’s been claimed that the pair have been having situation talks and get on the verge of separation, and Kim was also seen sobbing her eyes out throughout a strained conversation with her spouse in Wyoming.

Back in 2018, when he initially introduced his interest in the Presidency, Kanye exposed the very first thing he would certainly do when he came to be the Leader of the Free World – relabel the Head of the state’s airplane.

He wrote on Twitter: “when we end up being head of state, we need to change the name of the airplane from Flying force one to Yeezy force one.”

Yeezy is Kanye’s label and the name of his apparel line, and plainly, he believes it’s a darn reputation for a Governmental airplane also.

Kanye, that stunned the world when he showed up at Trump Tower for a conference with Donald Trump the day after he was chosen Head of state; after that, , then went on to detail why he loves his leader so much.

The celebrity that shares four youngsters with spouse Kim called Trump his “bro” and claimed that they both have “dragon power.”

He tweeted: “You do not need to concur with Trump; however, the crowd can not make me not like him. We are both dragon power. He is my bro. I like everybody. I do not concur with whatever any person does. That’s what makes us people. And we can make independent ideas.”

Yet it appeared Kim had not also been delighted with the tweet, and right away, spoken to Kanye, informing him to establish the recod straight…

He later on included: “my spouse called me, and she desired me to make this clear to everybody. I do not concur with whatever Trump does. I do not concur 100% with any person, but myself.”