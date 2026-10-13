Kacey Musgraves Fires Back at Kristi Noem Over Dog Incident

In a remarkable twist in the ongoing world of pop culture controversies, country music star Kacey Musgraves found herself at the center of a heated exchange with former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. This conflict erupted following Musgraves’ recent performances in Dallas during her Middle of Nowhere Tour, where political tensions intertwined with entertainment.

A Star-Studded Show Sparks Controversy

Over the weekend, Musgraves welcomed James Talarico, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, as a special guest during her shows at the American Airlines Center. Talarico took to X to share some candid snapshots from the event, one of which captured Musgraves playfully taking a selfie of him while wearing a sparkly Dallas-themed ensemble.

Noem’s Sharp Retort

However, Talarico’s presence seemed to irritate Noem, who later reposted the images with a biting critique of Musgraves. “I’ll take [Ella Langley] over Kacey Musgraves any day,” she quipped, alluding to Langley’s chart-topping song “Choosin’ Texas.” The remark was further punctuated by a jab at Talarico, stating, “And if I’m choosin’ Texas, I’ll take Ken Paxton over James Talarico.”

A Personal Remark That Backfires

Noem’s comments not only highlighted political differences but also underscored her recent personal turmoil, as she is in the midst of a divorce from her husband, whose own scandal involving cross-dressing and public scrutiny has made headlines. In this context, her critical remarks about Musgraves seemed particularly pointed.

Musgraves Fires Back With a Controversial Anecdote

Upon catching wind of Noem’s disparaging post, Musgraves swiftly responded the following Monday. Drawing from her memoir, No Going Back, she referenced an unsettling anecdote in which Noem discussed the shooting of her dog, Cricket, due to behavioral issues. Musgraves posted, “I don’t think you have a dog in this fight but if you did you would have shot it,” a comment that drew significant criticism yet underscored her disdain for Noem’s earlier remarks.

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