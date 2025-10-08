K-Pop Stars Shine Brilliantly as ‘Golden’ on Fallon

In a dazzling display of talent, the singers behind the fictional K-pop sensation Huntr/x from Netflix’s animated hit KPop Demon Hunters captivated audiences on The Tonight Show. This marked their first live performance as a group, where Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami showcased their single “Golden.” Their appearance on Fallon introduced fans to the voices that have brought these animated characters to life. With excitement around their debut, the “Golden” performance highlighted the unique blend of music, animation, and storytelling that defines this phenomenon.

Unveiling “Golden” on Fallon

The stage was set with an animated intro, setting the mood for Huntr/x’s vibrant “Golden” performance. Singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, known for their roles in the animated fantasy, filled the air with energy and emotion. Despite being their first live appearance together, the trio delivered a flawless rendition, capturing the essence of the fictional characters Rumi, Mira, and Zoey.

KPop Demon Hunters narrates the thrilling journey of these K-pop icons as they double as defenders of a mystical realm. Voiced by Ejae, Nuna, and Rei Ami, the characters navigate epic battles against their rivals, the demon-like Saja Boys. The trio’s Fallon performance brought this engaging story to life, turning their animated prowess into real-world magic.

A Journey of Emotion and Impact

During a candid interview with Jimmy Fallon, the singers shared the whirlwind experience of the film’s reception and their feature on Saturday Night Live. Audrey Nuna reflected on the film’s emotional impact, revealing how deeply it resonated with her. “This movie has affected all us so much on an emotional level,” she noted, recounting her tearful response during the premiere.

The narrative’s subtle yet powerful elements, such as the animated depiction of Korean culture, struck a chord with audiences. Nuna mentioned being moved by seeing kimbap, a traditional Korean dish, animated on screen. This connection illustrates the film’s ability to evoke personal and cultural reflections among viewers.

KPop Demon Hunters’ Meteoric Rise

Since its release, KPop Demon Hunters has shattered records, becoming Netflix’s most-watched animated film. Its engaging soundtrack, driven by the hit “Golden,” soared to Number One on the Billboard 200. Garnering eight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100, “Golden” has cemented its place in pop culture.

The creative team, including notable contributors like Teddy Park and Lindgren, crafted a soundtrack that resonates deeply with fans. Ejae, who voices Rumi, revealed how personal struggles influenced her connection to “Golden,” stating, “I actually cried singing the demo, because it resonated with me so much.” This emotional authenticity is likely a key factor in the song’s widespread appeal.

Looking ahead, Netflix is eyeing Oscar glory with plans to submit “Golden” for Best Original Song at the upcoming Academy Awards. This ambition reflects the song’s impact and the film’s legacy in blending K-pop and animation on a global stage.