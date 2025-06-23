‘How to Train Your Dragon’ Dominates Korean Box Office Again

The South Korean box office saw DreamWorks’ “How to Train Your Dragon” maintain its lead for the third consecutive weekend, solidifying its status as a fan favorite. This triumph comes amidst strong performances by new entries “Elio” and “28 Years Later.” The continued popularity of “How to Train Your Dragon” demonstrates its lasting appeal, even as newcomers make significant waves.

Dominance of “How to Train Your Dragon”

“How to Train Your Dragon” once again proved its timeless charm, bringing in $1.5 million with 213,525 admissions according to the Korean Film Council’s KOBIS tracking service. The film’s cumulative earnings now reach $9.4 million, with over 1.28 million tickets sold, highlighting its enduring success in the competitive market. This consistency underscores the film’s ability to captivate audiences, keeping it firmly at the top.

Strong Debuts from New Entrants

Pixar’s “Elio” debuted impressively in second place, grossing $1.4 million from 212,011 admissions across 1,110 screens. After five days in release, its earnings stand at $1.7 million. Close behind, “28 Years Later” launched in third, earning $1.1 million with 176,946 admissions. This Danny Boyle-directed sequel to “28 Days Later” and “28 Weeks Later” now has a total of $1.5 million, testifying to its thrilling allure.

Reshuffle Among Other Contenders

The local film “Hi-Five” slipped to fourth, earning $967,469 with 139,463 viewers, amassing a total of $11.6 million from over 1.7 million admissions. Meanwhile, “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” featuring Tom Cruise, fell to fifth, collecting $531,583 from 71,916 admissions, bringing its Korean earnings to $23.4 million.

Following in sixth place, “The Pact” garnered $440,273, raising its total to $4.8 million. The Japanese animated feature “Magic Candies” added $45,535 to its current revenue of $402,001.

Vibrant Variety in the Top 10

Luca Guadagnino’s “Queer,” featuring Daniel Craig, entered the chart in eighth place, earning $78,737 from 10,546 viewers. In ninth, the Vietnamese thriller “Detective Kien: The Headless Horror” racked up $41,092. Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” held the final spot in the top 10, with a weekend addition of $34,952, elevating its total to $3.2 million.

Overall, the top 10 films collectively generated $6.8 million over the June 20–22 period, a slight increase from the previous week’s $6 million tally. This lively competition highlights a thriving box office scene, with “How to Train Your Dragon” leading the way amid fresh cinematic energy.