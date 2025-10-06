K-Pop Demon Hunters Astonish with Debut ‘SNL’ Performance

In a stunning twist of pop culture and comedy, the KPop Demon Hunters trio made an unexpected debut on Saturday Night Live, captivating audiences with their dynamic energy. Known collectively as Huntr/x, vocalists EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna thrilled viewers during their surprise performance, delivering an electrifying presence that underscored the sketch’s humor. The segment, featuring host Bad Bunny, added a fresh layer of entertainment to the evening, showcasing the unique charm of KPop Demon Hunters.

### Bad Bunny’s Unexpected Love for KPop Demon Hunters

The Saturday Night Live sketch kicked off with Bad Bunny and friends enjoying brunch at a chic eatery. Amidst casual banter, Bad Bunny’s character, Thomas, declared his obsession with the animated film KPop Demon Hunters, emphasizing his repeated viewings despite lacking any children of his own. He passionately explained, “It’s actually not for kids. It’s for smart adults.”

Delving deeper into the film’s magnetic pull, Thomas highlighted the innovative use of music, describing it with an assertive flair. “In KPop Demon Hunters, songs are not just songs. They are weapons,” he said, adding humor to the conversation. “What else is gonna save you from demons, you idiot.”

### A Comedic Turn with Possessed Performances

The dialogue took an amusing turn when Bowen Yang made a surprise entrance, embodying a demon inspired by the film. He humorously took possession of Sarah Sherman by singing the catchy hit “Soda Pop.” This unexpected twist added another layer of excitement to the brunch discussion, aligning perfectly with the comedic tone of the show.

### Huntr/x’s Surprise Stage Moment

Amid the comedic chaos, Huntr/x—comprising EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna—appeared at the restaurant. Their arrival swiftly resolved the demonic possession, showcasing their musical prowess as they performed “Golden,” a track from the film. This marked the trio’s first-ever live performance, albeit a brief one, delighting fans and leaving them eager for more.

### Anticipation Builds for Huntr/x’s Full Performance

While the SNL appearance was a tantalizing glimpse of their talent, audiences won’t have to wait long for a more comprehensive spectacle. The trio is set to perform their first full set as musical guests on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, promising another unforgettable moment for KPop Demon Hunters enthusiasts.