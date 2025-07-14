Jurassic World Rebirth Triumphs Over Superman at Korean Box Office

As the latest installment of the beloved dinosaur franchise, “Jurassic World Rebirth” successfully maintained its dominance at the South Korean box office over the weekend, keeping box-office competitors at bay. The film, which has resonated well with audiences, continued to outperform anticipated challengers, including the superhero epic “Superman.” This retention underscores the lasting appeal of the Jurassic saga, captivating viewers with its thrilling narrative and visual spectacle.

Dino Might at the Box Office

Holding strong at the number one spot, “Jurassic World Rebirth” raked in $3.1 million during the July 11–13 weekend. The film drew 456,149 admissions across 1,304 screens, according to KOBIS, the Korean Film Council’s tracking service. With its current earnings reaching $11.9 million locally, the dino blockbuster continues to attract massive crowds eager to experience its latest adventure.

Superman’s Arrival

Close on the heels of the dinosaur juggernaut, “Superman” debuted with $2.9 million from 397,569 admissions. The James Gunn-directed reboot began its journey mid-week, amassing a five-day total of $4.07 million. Its strong start indicates significant interest from the audience, though it wasn’t enough to dethrone the reigning “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

Other Box Office Contenders

The South Korean thriller “Noise” held steady in third place, adding $2.2 million to its earnings for a total of $8.3 million. Directed by Kim Soo-jin, this psychological horror film, starring Lee Sun-bin, has intrigued audiences with its gripping mystery.

Brad Pitt’s “F1” clinched the fourth spot, garnering $2.04 million and pushing its cumulative gross to $10.9 million. Meanwhile, the new South Korean horror flick “Ghost Train” debuted in fifth place with $307,305, raising its total earnings to $462,106.

Animated Features and Rising Stars

“How to Train Your Dragon” continued to perform strongly, adding $296,217 to its tally, now reaching $12.7 million overall. In seventh place, “Elio” secured $216,513 for a cumulative $3.9 million. Both films demonstrate the enduring popularity of animated features among audiences.

Japanese animation also made a splash, with “Detective Conan: One-Eyed Flashback” and “Doraemon: Nobita’s Art World Tales” entering the top 10 in ninth and tenth places, respectively.

Finally, the Korean occult thriller “The Pact” re-entered the top 10, bringing in an additional $43,168 to reach a total of $5.3 million.

Overall, the top 10 films amassed $11.4 million over the weekend. While there was a slight dip from the previous tally, “Jurassic World Rebirth” remains the headline act, illustrating its formidable presence in the cinematic landscape.