Julia Wolf Embraces Her 'Twilight' Fame in Bold New Video

Julia Wolf is embracing her identity as the “Twilight” girl, and her latest music video for the single “Lamb” amplifies that connection. Crafted by motion designer Dylan Oscroft, the animated video plunges viewers into a video game aesthetic, featuring Wolf racing a motorcycle through a foggy road, reminiscent of Bella Swan’s haunting journey in The Twilight Saga: New Moon. This time, however, it’s not Edward Cullen haunting her; it’s Kellin Quinn, the frontman of Sleeping With Sirens, who delivers a memorable guest verse, adding depth to her second single of the year.

Twilight References Run Deep

The “Lamb” video is laden with allusions to the beloved vampire saga. Wolf’s journey includes carrying a stuffed lion and lamb—an homage to Bella’s iconic orange backpack—as she glides past a red Chevrolet pickup truck and a silver Volvo. The adventure culminates in a vivid, wildflower-filled meadow that leans into a purgatorial essence, where she sings poignant lines: “So, why do you bother holding me softer than water? I didn’t mean to be picked for the slaughter, but a lamb is a lamb.” The echoes of the original movie—“And so the lion fell in love with the lamb. What a stupid lamb. What a sick, masochistic lion”—are pointedly clear throughout the video.

A Love for Twilight

Wolf’s adoration for Twilight runs deep; she even has a tattoo of the film’s logo on her hand. Having garnered a niche audience with her breakout single “In My Room,” set to edits from the movie, she reflects, “I like to say it was my first love, honestly. I didn’t really experience relationships or boys or anything until way later, and so that’s what I had and what I fell in love with.”

The Journey of an Independent Artist

As an independent artist navigating the musical landscape, Wolf has effectively utilized social media to build her fanbase. She spoke candidly about her growth through grassroots tours and festival performances, slowly incorporating enhanced production into her shows. Her hard work is starting to pay off as she prepares to share the stage with Quinn and expand her circle of collaborators, which includes artists like Drake and Yeat.

Exciting Plans Ahead

Looking ahead, Wolf shares, “We do have some really crazy shows planned for next year already… insane, insanity, ridiculous. I can barely believe that this is what they want me to do.” An album announcement is on the horizon, accompanied by her desire to create music that resonates with people: “I just want to make music that makes people feel.”

Navigating the Video Game World

Wolf emphasizes the thoughtfulness behind Easter eggs in the “Lamb” video, crediting Oscroft for his dedication as a fan and creator. “When I saw them all, I was like this is just above and beyond,” she enthuses. Her initial reaction upon watching the finished product was surprise, stating, “I was so shocked that I didn’t have any notes.”

Symbolism in Stuffed Animals

Discussing the stuffed lion and lamb, Wolf reflects on their deeper significance. She likens the “lamb is a lamb” line to her personal approach to relationships, stating, “It kind of feels like I was born like this… that’s why there’s a little lamb stuffie at the end, just to tie it all together.”

Collaborating with Kellin Quinn

Her collaboration with Quinn emerged organically when she reached out while visiting Oregon. “I’ve been listening to Sleeping with Sirens like crazy, especially this last year… I just reached out to shoot my shot,” she explains. The two connected over shared excitement, culminating in a studio session where Quinn’s creative input truly shone. However, Wolf insisted on cutting a particularly optimistic line from his verse, emphasizing her darker interpretation of the song: “Kellin, with this song, we’re giving up.”

Imagining a Video Game Format

Wolf appreciates the video game format that allowed her to collaborate without the usual pressures of being on camera. She shares, “If it were up to me, I would never do video anything because I pick myself apart way too much.” This approach, along with the Twilight references, made her feel more at ease sharing her artistic vision. She reminisces about her intense experience filming the “Deep End” video underwater, noting, “It was freezing… horrible. Never again.”

Reflections on Artistic Growth

Wolf acknowledges the evolution in her songwriting, recognizing that older tracks like “Wishbone” are gaining traction thanks to platforms like TikTok. “I think things just take time for people to catch on,” she remarks, noting the authenticity present in her lyrics as a narrative of her life’s chronology.

The Importance of Patience in the Industry

Being an independent artist has taught her patience, especially against a backdrop of a rapidly changing music industry. “It just forces you to have to be chill and trust that things are coming,” she insists. This independence also allows her to retain creative control over her work, a crucial element she cherishes in a world often dominated by major labels.

Future Musical Directions

As she contemplates future releases, Wolf expresses her inclination towards crafting a cohesive album. “I think I am an album kind of girl. I just love a complete body of work,” she shares, drawing inspiration from artists who take their time to build their narratives.

Audience Growth and Live Performances

Observing her audience grow this year, particularly with the success of “In My Room,” Wolf finds gratitude in the results of her live performances. “It’s just about the music and people like it… I’m so grateful for it,” she reflects, noting how genuine connections have formed through her honest presentations and shared experiences.

Excitement for the Upcoming Tour

As she gears up for a three-month tour starting in Forks, Washington, Wolf feels enthused about debuting a more atmospheric stage setup. “It’s my first time even having lighting and stage production,” she expresses. The choice of Forks for her opening show is particularly special, having harbored dreams of performing at the Twilight Festival.

Connecting with Bella Swan

Reflecting on her younger self’s connection to Bella Swan, Wolf notes a sense of continuity. “I feel like I’m still the same… It gives me a lot of comfort,” she shares, revealing the emotional resonance that both the character and narrative hold in her life. This bond enhances her emotional investment in her own artistry.

Longevity and Legacy in Music

Wolf aspires to create music with lasting relevance, drawing parallels with the enduring soundtracks of Twilight. “I feel like I could build those same kinds of worlds with the other music,” she explains, indicating her desire to develop a rich tapestry of storytelling in her discography.

Maintaining Her Identity Amidst Labeling