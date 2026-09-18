Julia Stiles Reacts to Juilliard's Apology Following Controversy

Julia Stiles has officially become a Juilliard graduate, albeit in an unexpected twist. The Dancing With the Stars contestant recently called out the prestigious conservatory for its claim that she had never attended the school, despite famously portraying a Juilliard student in the 2001 film Save the Last Dance. This led to a humorous response from Juilliard, turning the situation into a lighthearted exchange.
Juilliard’s Apology and a Mix-Up
In an exclusive interview with E!, Stiles revealed Juilliard’s correction of their earlier statement. The school admitted to a clerical error, stating, “Dear Julia, with our apologies for the clerical error, your alumni file was found under the name Sarah Johnson.” Sharing this note on September 17 through a TikTok video, Stiles expressed excitement over the revelation.
A Warm Welcome from Juilliard
In a creative nod to her character’s experience, Juilliard referenced a memorable exchange from Save the Last Dance when welcoming Stiles into their alumni family. The school cheekily remarked, “Remember, Dancing With the Stars ain’t no square dance, but we know you’ll dance circles, probably, around everyone else.” This artistic touch added a charming layer to their apology, showcasing Juilliard’s playful spirit.
Looking Ahead
As Stiles moves forward in her Dancing With the Stars journey, this newfound recognition from Juilliard adds an intriguing dimension to her biography. The blend of lighthearted banter and genuine acknowledgment from the conservatory highlights the unique intersection of her film and real-life experiences. It’s clear that both Julia Stiles and Juilliard are looking forward to the bright path ahead.