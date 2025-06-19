Judge Allows Justin Baldoni Access to Swift and Lively Messages

In a notable development, a judge has granted Justin Baldoni the right to seek messages between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively, adding a new dimension to the ongoing legal drama surrounding the film “It Ends With Us.” This decision, rendered in a legal dispute involving harassment claims, underscores the complexity of securing relevant communication while balancing privacy concerns.

The Judge’s Ruling

Judge Lewis Liman ruled Wednesday that Baldoni can access messages between Lively and Swift relating to “It Ends With Us” and the associated legal challenges between the film’s co-stars. Lively had sought to block the request, suggesting it was a PR tactic to involve Swift in the dispute. However, the judge determined that the messages might be pertinent to the case, ensuring a protective order safeguards against leaks to the press.

“A motion or request may be, and in this case often has been, both a legitimate litigation tactic and an attempt to maneuver in the broader court of public opinion,” Judge Liman noted, highlighting the dual nature of such legal maneuvers.

Background on the Dispute

Baldoni’s team had previously subpoenaed Swift and her legal representatives, prompting a response from Swift’s spokesperson, clarifying her limited involvement with the film. The spokesperson emphasized that Swift’s connection was restricted to licensing a song, and she had not seen the film until weeks after its release. Following this, Swift’s team moved to quash the subpoenas, leading Baldoni’s side to retract them.

Lively’s team aimed to resolve the matter definitively by arguing Swift’s irrelevance to the case. However, the court found justifications to explore communications potentially vital to the claims raised.

Legal Implications and Continuations

The case centers on Lively’s lawsuit against Baldoni and his publicists, alleging they had defamed her in response to her complaints about on-set sexual harassment. Meanwhile, Baldoni’s countersuit against Lively, accusing her of defamation, was dismissed last week. Judge Liman’s recent decision acknowledged that Swift might possess pertinent information regarding the work environment and related issues, which could be crucial to Lively’s claims.

“Given that Lively has represented that Swift had knowledge of complaints or discussions about the working environment on the film, among other issues, the requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively’s harassment and retaliation claims,” emphasized the judge.

By allowing access to these messages, the court aims to unravel the intricacies of the allegations and defenses, potentially setting a precedent for similar legal entanglements involving high-profile figures.