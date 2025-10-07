Joyce Manor Announces First Album in Years: ‘Well, Whatever’

Joyce Manor fans, rejoice. The beloved Southern California pop rockers are back with their first album in three years, titled I Used to Go to This Bar. Set to release on January 30, 2026, via Epitaph Records, this new project echoes the band’s signature nostalgic sound while introducing fresh elements that promise to captivate both new listeners and long-time followers. This article delves into their exciting return, the creative minds behind the project, and what’s next for the band, with a focus on the keyword: Joyce Manor first album in three years.

Creative Collaboration with a Musical Icon

The band—composed of guitarist Barry Johnson, guitarist Chase Knobbe, and bassist Matt Ebert—have enlisted the legendary Brett Gurewitz, a co-founder of Bad Religion, to produce their new LP. “When it comes to our musical DNA, he’s one of the architects of everything we grew up on,” Johnson said in a statement. Working with Gurewitz allowed Joyce Manor to create something they could proudly stand alongside the classic records that influenced them.

A Sneak Peek with “Well, Whatever It Was”

Joyce Manor’s first taste of their new album comes in the form of the single “Well, Whatever It Was.” Infused with lively energy, the track brings a beachy vibe that contrasts with its introspective themes. Accompanied by a quirky music video parodying The Great British Bake Off, the single exemplifies the band’s trademark blend of humor and depth. “Everyone was just firing on all cylinders for this one,” Johnson shared, highlighting the exceptional contributions from drummer Joey Warnoker and percussionist Lenny Castro.

Joyce Manor on Tour

In conjunction with the announcement of their first album in three years, Joyce Manor will soon hit the road. They are set to tour the U.K. this fall and bring I Used to Go to This Bar to U.S. audiences next spring. For fans eager to catch their energetic performances, additional tour details are available on their official website.

A Joyful Return and Ongoing Legacy

In celebrating their evolving journey, Joyce Manor recently marked the 10th anniversary of their acclaimed album Never Hungover Again with a series of shows, one of which featured a guest appearance by Mark Hoppus. The band continues to cement its legacy with a performance slated for Coachella 2026. As anticipation builds for their latest work, the tracklist of I Used to Go to This Bar promises a mix of reflection and innovation, reinforcing why Joyce Manor’s first album in three years is set to be a defining moment in their career.

I Used to Go to This Bar Track List