Joshua Jackson and Marguerite Moreau’s Iconic Reunion at NHL Draft

The reunion of Joshua Jackson and Marguerite Moreau, stars of the beloved “Mighty Ducks” franchise, at the NHL Draft has captured the attention of both hockey enthusiasts and film fans alike. The event, which sees young athletes stepping into their professional careers, was graced by these iconic actors who famously brought the world of youth hockey to life on the silver screen. As they reunited to participate in the draft, the nostalgia was palpable, reminding fans of the lasting impact of “The Mighty Ducks” series.

The Star-studded NHL Draft Event

Joshua Jackson, known for his role in “Dawson’s Creek,” and Marguerite Moreau, famed for “Wet Hot American Summer,” were among the notable figures announcing draft picks. Joined by celebrities like Alex Cooper, The Goo Goo Dolls, T.J. Oshie, and Charles Barkley, the event turned into a star-studded affair. Their presence was a highlight, particularly for fans of “The Mighty Ducks.”

Red Carpet Moments

The duo made a splash on the NHL Draft red carpet, donning matching Anaheim Ducks jerseys. Their appearance was met with enthusiasm as they waved to the cheering crowd, clearly enjoying the shared nostalgia with their fans. Joshua and Marguerite took a moment to reflect on the significance of being part of this event.

“It means that I get to, having earned none of this,” Joshua said, laughing. “Be a part of some young man’s dream coming true, which is awesome.” He humorously added, “I think when I was 13, I thought I’d be getting my name called, but if this is as close as I get, I’m good with that.”

The Sentiment of Reunion

Marguerite shared her excitement at being involved with the NHL Draft, expressing deep appreciation for representing the Ducks and the broader community. “I feel absolutely honored to represent the Ducks,” she said gleefully. “The Ducks community, Orange County, or should I say Orange Country?”

Marguerite also relished reconnecting with the hockey community. She remarked, “I feel like I’m getting another window into a super special part of this sport.” For both actors, the event was more than just an appearance; it was a meaningful reunion with both their on-screen past and the real-world sport they helped popularize.

The presence of Joshua Jackson and Marguerite Moreau at the NHL Draft was a delightful homage to their “Mighty Ducks” legacy, bridging the worlds of cinema and professional hockey in a memorable way. Their participation underscored the lasting impact of their roles and the ongoing connection they have to the sport and its enthusiasts.