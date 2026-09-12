Jordyn Woods Reflects on Karl-Anthony Towns' Wedding Journey

Jordyn Woods is basking in the joys of newlywed life following her recent marriage to NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns. After a stunning wedding in Malibu on August 15, which occurred just two months after Towns and his team, the New York Knicks, clinched the NBA Championship, Woods has opened up about their life together post-ceremony.

A Joyful Union

In an exclusive interview with E! News during the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards on September 11, Woods shared her feelings about their new chapter together. “It’s only been a few weeks,” she stated, adding that their married life has been “great.” Despite the whirlwind romance and star-studded nuptials attended by celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Ben Stiller, Justin Bieber, and Michael B. Jordan, Woods emphasized that their dynamic has “not really” changed, saying, “Life is good.”

Supportive Partner

The couple appeared to be thriving in their relationship, with Towns showing his support for Woods as he accompanied her to the recent New York Fashion Week event. Their presence together on the red carpet reflects not only their love but also a strong partnership as they navigate the early stages of marriage.