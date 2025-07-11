Jon Batiste Redefines Americana Blues with ‘Big Money’ Album

Jon Batiste’s latest project, Big Money, represents a profound turn toward roots music, marking what he calls an “Americana blues statement.” As his seventh studio album, released on August 22, it underscores Batiste’s enduring connection to the blues. He blends various musical styles to celebrate the genre that has subtly influenced his expansive career. In this collection, Batiste seeks not only to honor his musical roots but also to engage in a broader cultural conversation about the origins and ongoing influence of blues music.

A Journey Through Musical Styles

In Big Money, Jon Batiste explores an array of sounds, navigating from an energetic Sly Stone tribute on the Andra Day collaboration “Lean on My Love” to a rockabilly dance on “Pinnacle.” Throughout the album, listeners will find Batiste employing as much guitar as piano, allowing his work to embody the spirit of both Americana and rock & roll. This release aligns with a broader cultural movement, which Batiste describes as a “repatriation process” involving artists like Beyoncé and filmmakers such as Ryan Coogler.

Embracing Black Culture’s Legacy

Batiste speaks passionately about the historical trajectory of American music. “American history has often shown this pattern of cultural appropriation,” he explains, emphasizing the need to acknowledge the roots of rock & roll in Black culture. From the early influence of Little Richard, Fats Domino, and Chuck Berry, Batiste seeks to reclaim the narrative and impact of Black musicians in shaping the soundscape of popular music.

The Creation of Big Money

Born from impromptu sessions during his tour last year, Big Money marks Batiste’s first major solo endeavor. “Every song is a performance,” he reveals, describing the organic, collaborative energy that fueled the recordings. Launching a tour across 30 venues, Batiste is eager to bring this album’s raw essence to a wide audience, starting in Kansas City, MO.

Collaborative Mastery

The partnership with renowned producer No ID adds a unique dimension to five tracks on the album. “Music is so monolithic these days,” No ID observes, praising Batiste’s multifaceted understanding of music. Together, they break genre confines, culminating in an album that effortlessly spans cultural and musical boundaries.

With its title track questioning the impact of capitalism, Big Money isn’t just a musical endeavor. Joined by The Womack Sisters, Batiste challenges the rise of A.I. music, advocating for the preservation of traditional musical practices. “AI can’t replace this,” he asserts, highlighting the importance of maintaining communal expressions within music.

A Tribute to Musical Heritage

One notable highlight is a moving duet with Randy Newman on “Lonely Avenue.” This tender interaction exemplifies the album’s ethos: honoring the past while blazing new paths. Through mutual respect and shared history, Batiste and Newman bring a timeless song to life.

Jon Batiste’s Big Money serves as a sonic tribute to the rich cultural tapestry of American roots music. By inviting both artists and audiences to delve deeper into this heritage, Batiste hopes to inspire appreciation and understanding of the profound cultural legacy embedded in blues and roots music.