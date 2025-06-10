Honoring Sly Stone: Tributes from Jamie Foxx and Dionne Warwick

In a heartfelt wave of admiration and sorrow, the entertainment world is mourning the loss of Sly Stone, the trailblazing funk-rock icon. Known for his groundbreaking work with Sly and the Family Stone, Stone left an indelible mark on the music industry. Following the announcement of his passing due to health complications, legendary figures like Dionne Warwick and Jamie Foxx are leading the tributes, celebrating his profound influence and timeless legacy.

Sly Stone’s family shared that he passed peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, adding that his musical contributions will continue to inspire future generations. Stone’s journey to stardom began in 1968 with the song “Dance to the Music,” followed by hits that defined San Francisco’s music scene.

Reflecting on their early connection, Dionne Warwick expressed, “I met Sly during his years as a DJ. I will miss him as I know everyone will. My condolences to his family.” Similarly, at the 2025 BET Awards, Durand Bernarr and Lucky Daye paid homage, underscoring the impact of Stone’s legacy in their heartfelt statements.

Ray Parker Jr. described Stone as a hero, praising his ability to bridge cultural divides with his music. Paul Stanley from KISS fondly recalled witnessing Stone’s early performances, noting the seismic impact he had on R&B music. Jamie Foxx succinctly summed up his feelings with the words, “Legend RIP SLY.”

Questlove, director of the documentary “Sly Lives!,” celebrated Stone’s transformative power, emphasizing his radical inclusivity and the human truths woven into his music. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame echoed this sentiment, hailing Stone’s influential role in reshaping pop and R&B music.

Sundance Film Festival’s tribute highlighted Stone as a visionary whose sound transcended boundaries, underscoring his everlasting influence. Across the music industry, Stone’s pioneering fusion of funk, soul, and psychedelia resonates as a testament to his genius and visionary spirit.

