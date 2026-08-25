Johnny Marr's New Single 'It's Time' Channels Bold Idealism

Acclaimed guitarist Johnny Marr, known for his work with The Smiths, is set to release his fifth solo album, The Age of Everything, on October 2 through BMG. The album showcases Marr’s evolving sound and continues to emphasize his artistry in the rock genre.

Uplifting Message in ‘It’s Time’

In anticipation of the album, Marr has dropped a new single titled “It’s Time.” This uplifting rock anthem serves as the third release from the upcoming LP. In a statement, Marr described the track as a means of discussing worldly issues while expressing a spirit of defiance and idealism. “I wanted a lyric that matched the exuberance of the music but is actually about resisting cynicism and corruption,” he explained. The lyrics challenge listeners, encouraging them to “Mobilize to know the truth. Open eyes to know the truth,” thereby critiquing societal negativity.

Music Video and Live Performance

The music video for “It’s Time” captures a live performance from Marr’s biggest headlining show to date, which took place at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl earlier this year. This electrifying setting enhances the track’s vibrant essence and highlights Marr’s command of the stage.

Insights into ‘The Age of Everything’

The Age of Everything comprises ten tracks, all written in London and further developed during live performances across the East Coast of the U.S. The album was ultimately recorded in Marr’s hometown of Manchester. With previous singles “Spin” and “Ophelia” having been released, fans are eagerly awaiting the full album’s debut.

A Personal Journey

Marr shared that this album has been his most cathartic creation yet. He noted that the title came to him early in the writing process, symbolizing a collective feeling of overwhelming circumstances while also presenting an opportunity for hope. “There’s a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility,” Marr said.

Accompanying Autobiography Release