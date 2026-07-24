Johnny Depp’s Stunning Comic Con 2026 Transformation into Scrooge

Johnny Depp made an unexpected, unrecognizable entrance in character as Ebenezer Scrooge on the streets of San Diego, stepping out from a Scrooge & Marley shop facade complete with snow and Christmas carolers. Depp—who shares kids Lily-Rose Depp, 27, and Jack Depp, 24, with ex Vanessa Paradis—briefly interrupted the merriment in full Scrooge mode.

Surprising the crowd

Depp popped out of the building and yelled at the singers to “stop,” as seen in an Instagram Story posted to the film’s account July 23. He handed out more candy—which he then decided to eat himself—before telling the crowd they were “very, very strange people” and heading back inside with a final, “Humbug.”

A return to the big screen

Ebenezer marks Depp’s first film on the big screen since 2023’s Jeanne du Barry.

For a look at the stars getting into spirit at Comic-Con this year, keep reading.