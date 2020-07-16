Johnny Depp’s Ex-Spouses Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder’s Statement Cancelled Last Minute

Johnny Depp’s previous wifes Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder will certainly no more be giving evidence at his libel trial.

Depp, 57, went back to London’s High Court today as his libel situation versus News Group Newspapers proceeds.

The star is taking legal action against NGN over a tale released in The Sun in 2018, which branded him a “wife-beater” – a case which he vigorously rejects.

Paradis had been due to providing proof using video-link from her house in France today, while Ryder had likewise been due to testify.

However, Depp’s legal representative David Sherborne has validated that despite the star’s wishes, he no more requires to call Paradis and Ryder.

He informed the choice was made as the authors approve he ever before attacked neither of them.

He claims the degree of the accusations versus Depp relaxes entirely on Amber Heard.

The French singer/actress was Depp’s long time companion, with their partnership extending 14 years from 1998 up until 2012.

They are likewise mom and dad to 2 kids with each other, model Lily-Rose and kid Jack.

The pair split in 2012 – 3 years before the star wed Heard.

In her witness declaration, which existed to the court, Paradis called the star “kind, attentive, generous and non-violent.”

She described: “I have known Johnny for more than 25 years.

“We’ve been partners for 14 years, and we raised our two kids with each other.

Through all these years, I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, alert, charitable, and non-violent individual and dad.

He was never fierce or violent to me.”

Yesterday, the court listened to just how Depp branded Heard “scum” and stated he was “disgusted” that he ever before touched her.

Text messages he traded with Heard’s previous individual aide Kate James read out in court, with Depp specifying that with each other, they would certainly “fix” the starlet’ “flabby ass.”

Also, the court listened to just how Depp wished to run a DNA examination on the poo discovered in his bed to identify that it came from.

The celebrity has stated the case noted completion of his marital relationship, and he thought Heard or among her friends had done it. However, she stated it was among their Yorkshire terrier pets.

An image revealed in court, likewise disclosed the previous pair’s kitchen area at a rented out residence in Australia covered in blood after an event in which Depp’s finger was cut.

He declares the injury took place when Heard tossed a vodka bottle at him, while the starlet claims he injured himself wrecking a plastic phone versus a wall surface when she remained in an additional space…