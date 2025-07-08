John Summit Revives NYC’s EDM Scene with Experts Only Festival

John Summit is set to revitalize New York‘s electronic dance music scene with the debut of the Experts Only Festival NYC. As a prominent DJ and producer, Summit is bringing excitement back to Randall’s Island, filling a void left by the historic challenges faced by major events. With a lineup featuring renowned artists and upcoming talents, this event promises to showcase the vibrant world of EDM. As the landscape for electronic music festivals evolves, Summit’s venture could mark a significant turning point for the city’s cultural offerings.

The Experts Only Festival, named after Summit’s own record label, will unfold over two days, September 20-21, on Randall’s Island. John Summit is headlining both nights, bringing alongside him an impressive lineup featuring names like Kaskade, Cassian, Green Velvet, Layton Giordani, LP Giobbi, Kasablanca, Ayybo, and Roddy Lima.

The Revival of New York’s EDM Scene

According to Summit, the Experts Only Festival aims to revitalize the EDM scene in New York, a city currently lacking a significant electronic music event since the closure of Electric Zoo in 2023. “I’ve always wanted to throw my own festival, and that’s why I’ve been growing the Experts Only brand for so many years,” Summit told The Hollywood Reporter. New York’s absence of a major electronic festival presented a prime opportunity for Summit to introduce his vision to a city ripe with demand.

His manager, Holt Harmon, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the need for an enduring electronic presence in New York. “As electronic music fans, the fact that there’s not a staple New York festival for electronic music at the moment is something we felt heavily,” Harmon explains.

Tickets and Impact

The rollout for the Experts Only Festival features varied ticket options, with general admission starting at $119.99, VIP at $299.99, and platinum tickets priced at $799.99. Additionally, the festival will donate a dollar from each sale to the nonprofit Femme House. Supported by Medium Rare, Relentless Beats, and EMW, the festival is expected to attract around 50,000 attendees over its two-day span.

Strategic Planning and Future Goals

Summit and his team have been considering the idea of a festival for a while, with the concept gaining traction following his successful Madison Square Garden performance. Randall’s Island was chosen for its historical significance as a festival venue. “New York is an extremely difficult place to just get the keys to,” Harmon explains, highlighting the city’s interest in reestablishing a marquee electronic festival.

The launch of the Experts Only Festival coincides with a challenging era for events, as high production costs have led to the shutdown of numerous festivals. Despite these challenges, Summit remains optimistic, expressing aspirations for expansion beyond New York and transforming the festival into a recurring event.

Curating a Unique Experience

Summit aims for Experts Only to deliver unique musical curation, avoiding repetitive lineups by drawing on a wide range of influences across genres like dubstep, drum and bass, house, and techno. By spotlighting both veteran performers and emerging artists from the Experts Only label, Summit hopes to foster a platform similar to industry giants like Ultra and Coachella.

Although Experts Only currently reflects John Summit’s brand, his long-term ambition is for the festival to transcend its association with him, becoming a lasting element of the electronic music culture. “The John Summit side of things is doing well, this is a passion project for me,” he shares. Ultimately, Summit envisions Experts Only as an entity that thrives beyond his direct involvement, contributing to the broader EDM community.