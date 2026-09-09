John Oliver Takes the Stage for Comic Relief's 40th Celebration

In an exciting announcement reminiscent of its illustrious past, Comic Relief US is set to return to New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall this fall to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its original telethon, which famously featured Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, and Robin Williams. The upcoming event, titled “Comic Relief Live,” will take place on Monday, October 19, and will be hosted by the ever-charismatic John Oliver.

Celebrating Comedy for a Cause

Comic Relief US, a nonprofit organization, revealed the event details on Wednesday. Following his previous hosting duties at the 2025 benefit, Oliver is excited to bring together an array of talented performers for a night of laughter aimed at effecting positive change. “Comic Relief puts comedy to work where traditional approaches fail, lowering defenses around difficult issues and bringing people together to be part of the solution,” the organization stated in a press release.

Lineup of Performers

Among those confirmed to take the stage alongside Oliver are notable alumni from The Daily Show, including Roy Wood Jr. and Josh Johnson. They will be joined by Zarna Garg, an Indian American stand-up comedian, and actress Mary Beth Barone, known for her role in Overcompensating. This diverse lineup promises a night filled with heartfelt humor and impactful moments.

Recognition and Awards

This year’s event not only marks an anniversary but also introduces the new satirical “Not Our Problem” PSA campaign. In addition, Comic Relief will honor leaders and organizations committed to driving systemic change for children and families in poverty with its 2026 Visionary Award. This year’s recipient is ServiceNow, recognized for empowering youth and investing in technology-led social impact projects.

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