Joe Hill’s Studio Teams with QUN Films for Global Expansion

In a groundbreaking move set to reshape the film industry, Emmy-winning producer Joe Hill has unveiled Dangerous Company, a new independent studio aimed at creating impactful film and television projects. This ambitious venture sees Hill partnering with Indonesia’s QUN Films, aiming for a global expansion with a focus on both narrative and nonfiction storytelling.

Hill’s Vision for Dangerous Company

Joe Hill, known for his remarkable work with Vice News, has established Dangerous Company in Los Angeles to spearhead innovative storytelling. With his five Emmy wins, including accolades for projects like “Inside the Pedophilic Manga Industry in Japan” and “Return of the Taliban,” Hill is well-positioned to lead this new initiative. The studio aims to craft content that resonates worldwide, bridging diverse narratives.

“Dangerous Company was founded on the belief that stories are our most necessary tool to navigate the world, especially in difficult times like these,” Hill stated. This mission is fueled by the strategic partnership with QUN Films, which positions the studio to leverage its narrative depth on a global scale.

Strategic Partnership with QUN Films

QUN Films, under the leadership of founder Axel Hadiningrat and managing partner Giovanni Rahmadeva, is no stranger to international co-productions. The collaboration with Dangerous Company is designed to expand the studio’s global outreach, using a digital-first approach to distribution. Hadiningrat remarked, “Dangerous Company and QUN Films both share a vision of storytelling that aims to reach an audience around the world.”

This partnership highlights the potential for cross-cultural storytelling, exemplified by QUN Films’ participation in projects like the Taiwanese film “Our Son,” set for the Locarno Film Festival.

Exciting Projects on the Horizon

Dangerous Company’s debut lineup is already turning heads, with the upcoming release of “Match In A Haystack.” This feature-length documentary focuses on a Ukrainian female dance group’s resilience in the face of adversity. Co-produced with Vice News and supported by the Pulitzer Center On Crisis Reporting, the film features a score by Oscar-winning composer Katya Richardson.

The studio is also developing “First Light,” a documentary set in the Arctic Circle, alongside an untitled narrative feature co-directed by Hill and Andrew Richardson. Additionally, a limited series currently in production in Africa showcases the studio’s commitment to diverse and compelling narratives.

With Dangerous Company’s ambitious projects and its strategic alliance with QUN Films, the studio is set to make a significant impact on the global storytelling landscape. As Hill continues to navigate this new chapter, audiences worldwide can look forward to a slate of innovative and thought-provoking content.