Jimmy Kimmel Live Set to Reappear on ABC’s Nexstar Network

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, a staple of late-night television, is set to resume airing on Nexstar’s ABC stations, marking a significant return for the beloved show. This development follows intense discussions with Disney, promising a steady comeback amid past controversies. Viewers across the nation can now look forward to more nights of humor and entertainment, as the show’s reach extends back over Nexstar’s extensive network.

“We have had discussions with executives at the Walt Disney Company and appreciate their constructive approach to addressing our concerns,” Nexstar announced. “As a local broadcaster, Nexstar remains committed to protecting the First Amendment while producing and airing local and national news that is fact-based and unbiased, and above all, broadcasting content that is in the best interest of the communities we serve.”

The Return Across the Nation

Nexstar, managing over 30 ABC affiliates from Nashville to Hartford/New Haven, expressed its focus on aligning content with community values. The return of Jimmy Kimmel Live! marks a renewed effort to ensure programming resonates with local audiences.

“To be clear, our commitment to those principles has guided our decision throughout this process, independent of any external influence from government agencies or individuals,” the company stated, reinforcing its independence in programming decisions.

Background of the Suspension

Both Nexstar and Sinclair initially preempted Kimmel’s show after a controversial segment following the shooting of activist Charlie Kirk, compounded by an FCC warning from President Trump-appointed Brendan Carr. The segment and subsequent governmental pressure led to Kimmel’s temporary suspension.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them,” Kimmel remarked previously, prompting significant backlash and network preemptions.

Industry Support and Return

The decision to bring back Jimmy Kimmel Live! was met with industry-wide support. Late-night contemporaries, along with over 400 entertainment figures, rallied behind Kimmel, emphasizing freedom of expression in media.

Disney addressed the situation with a statement, explaining their choice to pause the show temporarily was to avoid exacerbating tensions: “We felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those discussions, we reached the decision to return the show.”

A New Chapter for Late-Night TV

As Jimmy Kimmel Live! resumes, Kimmel himself acknowledged the sensitivity of the situation, delivering an emotional monologue on his return. “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” he said, expressing sympathy towards the affected family.

The return of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Nexstar’s ABC stations marks not only the revival of a popular show but also highlights the ongoing balance broadcasters must maintain between creative freedom and community sensibilities.