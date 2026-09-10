Jenny Lewis and Friends Reunite for Exciting Tour Adventure

Nice as Fuck, the dynamic supergroup featuring Jenny Lewis, Erika Spring of Au Revoir Simone, and Tennessee Thomas from The Like, is set to reunite for a brief tour this fall. This tour marks the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, which will also be reissued and is currently available for preorder. Kicking off in Pasadena, California, on October 16, the tour will wrap up just before Halloween in Brooklyn, New York. Additional details about ticketing, which includes DJ Alix Brown, can be found on BandIsInTown.

Album Highlights and Political Undertones

The self-titled album, Nice as Fuck, consists of nine tracks characterized by politically charged lyrics interlaced with catchy melodies. Notably, the song “Homerun” features lyrics that reflect the tumultuous political climate surrounding the 2016 election: “Left is right/Right is suicide/Let’s get that home run, baby.” Another track, “Guns,” addresses the topic of school shootings with the poignant line, “The crisis is not ISIS, spilling our own blood.” Rolling Stone described the album as “gentle as a breeze, but resoundingly straightforward,” likening it to a nine-song meditation on Fleetwood Mac’s iconic “Go Your Own Way.” During its initial run in 2016, the group performed nearly two dozen live shows.

The Origin of Nice as Fuck

Discussing the formation of Nice as Fuck, Lewis mentioned in an interview with Rolling Stone that there was no initial plan for the band. “Usually you start a band, you write songs, make a record, and go on tour. This was completely unplanned. … It’s been great to just make a record and put it out,” she explained. When the magazine inquired if the project was merely a one-off, Spring remarked, “We’re along for the ride just like everybody else. The whole thing came into our lives spontaneously. So we’ll see.”

Nice as Fuck Tour Dates

Nice as Fuck Tour Dates: