Jennifer Lopez Teaches Shakira Shake Booty Super Bowl Rehearsal

Jennifer Lopez simply shared some videos from her very first Super Bowl rehearsal with Shakira. In one, Jennifer has mentored Shakira her butt-shaking method.

Jennifer Lopez, a lady of individuals, understands that we might all utilize some excellent enjoyment after being embedded in our residences for the previous couple of weeks. Hence, she simply went down some A+ content on her Instagram.

In the situation you forgot about it, how dare you, J. Lo and Shakira killed the Super Bowl halftime program in February, and J.Lo simply shared some videos from their very first rehearsal with each other. She captioned the blog post, “I can’t believe it’s already been three months since the #SuperBowlLIV #Halftime Show! ✨🏈✨ So much has happened since then, but I wanted to share a fun peek behind the scenes at our first rehearsal with the dancers and @Shakira❤️.”

Not just is the video quite exciting to enjoy (specifically for us, individuals with definitely no dance abilities), however in the 5th video, you can likewise listen to Jennifer mentor Shakira her booty-shaking method, which is quite famous. Shakira and Jennifer go to the top of the phase, drinking their butts when Jennifer relies on Shakira to share, “I do it with my knees. I shake my knees. You shake your knees, and the butt shakes too.” And after that, she includes, “My mother taught me that when I was four.” Lol!

And idk concerning you; however, I’ve currently enjoyed the clip numerous times and will undoubtedly be permanently happy to Jennifer for sharing this exchange. Now please forgive me while I attempt to excellent J.Lo booty-shaking method for when I’m lastly permitted out of my residence and onto a dancing flooring!…

