Jenna Dewan’s New DWTS Partner Emerges Amid Val Suspension

In the wake of a recent scandal stemming from an emotional moment in the spotlight, Val Chmerkovskiy has been suspended from his role as a dancer on “Dancing With the Stars.” The 40-year-old dancer made headlines when he reacted defensively during a broadcast, which led to a series of social media interactions and a subsequent public apology.

Chmerkovskiy Changes TikTok Status

Following a tense exchange during a recent “Dancing With the Stars” episode, Chmerkovskiy took to TikTok on October 14, updating his status to, “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.” This statement was captured in screenshots that quickly circulated among fans and followers on social media platforms.

Apology to Inaba

Shortly thereafter, Chmerkovskiy issued a public apology to judge Carrie Ann Inaba, expressing regret for the incident. He addressed his suspension directly in an Instagram Story posted on October 17, stating, “As you may have seen in the news, I won’t be in the ballroom this week.” In his message, he explained the circumstances surrounding the situation, noting, “In a moment where my instinct was to defend my wife, I made a poor decision to reference a meme to ‘keep my wife’s name’ out of the conversation, without stopping to think through what else that reference could imply, which was genuinely never my intention.”

Future of “Dancing With the Stars”