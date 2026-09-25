Jemima Kirke's Unexpected Chelsea Co-op Purchase Shocks Fans

Photo-Illustration: Curbed; Photos: Getty Images, Wikimedia Commons

Jemima Kirke, known for her portrayal of Jessa on HBO’s Girls, has made her mark on Brooklyn’s real estate scene over the years, moving between various neighborhoods and properties. Notably, she sold her eye-catching Red Hook home for $2.5 million in 2024. It comes as a surprise, then, that Kirke and her mother, Lorraine, have recently acquired a co-op apartment in Chelsea for $2.35 million, according to property records.

A New Chapter in Chelsea

The newly purchased 1,750-square-foot apartment occupies the 11th floor of London Terrace Towers, a historic prewar development comprised of four corner buildings, complete with a nearly block-long courtyard. This expansive complex features 700 units and is conveniently located near the High Line and some of Chelsea’s most esteemed galleries—a fitting location for Kirke, who has expressed a desire to focus on painting rather than acting.

Inside the Apartment

While the views and location may be significant selling points, the apartment itself presents a stark contrast to Kirke’s vibrant Red Hook townhouse. The three-bedroom, three-bathroom space, though airy, is described as relatively uninspired compared to her former residence, which boasted quirky features like pink-and-butterscotch tiles and painted exposed brick. The new home features a modern open-concept kitchen with a quartz waterfall island, dark-stained hardwood floors, and a predominance of white finishes. However, it does have its appealing qualities, including elegant coffered ceilings, ample closet space, built-ins, and eight casement windows that offer glimpses of the Manhattan skyline, including the Empire State Building.

Investment or New Home?

With its understated aesthetic, questions arise about whether this Chelsea apartment is intended as a personal residence or potentially an investment property for the Kirkes. Lorraine Kirke opted not to comment on the purchase, and attempts to reach Jemima went unanswered. Jemima and Lorraine Kirke’s new residence at London Terrace Towers, illustrating a stark difference from the vibrant aesthetics of the Red Hook townhouse previously owned by the Girls star. Photo: Brown Harris Stevens The coffered ceilings in the living space provide some charming details that enhance the overall aesthetic of the three-bedroom apartment. Photo: Brown Harris Stevens The apartment offers generous views of the Manhattan skyline, enhancing the appeal of the Kirke family’s new home. Photo: Brown Harris Stevens Sign Up for the Curbed Newsletter A daily mix of stories about cities, city life, and our always evolving neighborhoods and skylines. Vox Media, LLC Terms and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.