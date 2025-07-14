Jeffrey Combs Joins ‘Mystery of the Mothman’ at Montreal Market

Jeffrey Combs Joins ‘Mystery of the Mothman,’ Selected for Frontières Market at Montreal (EXCLUSIVE)

Acclaimed horror actor Jeffrey Combs, renowned for his iconic roles in films like “Re-Animator” and “From Beyond,” is set to star in the upcoming film “Mystery of the Mothman.” This movie, selected for the prestigious Frontières Co-Production Market in Montreal, promises to delve into the chilling folklore surrounding the Mothman legend. With Combs at the helm, this project is bound to captivate both horror enthusiasts and fans of cryptid narratives.

The Legend Takes Flight

Directed by Canadian filmmaker Austin Birtch in his feature debut, “Mystery of the Mothman” will explore the eerie tales from the late 1960s. These involve sightings in New Jersey of a daunting, human-sized avian creature with fiery red eyes. Produced by Lauren Andrews and Sydney Lloyd, the film endeavors to bring a fresh adaptation of this enigmatic folklore to the big screen.

“The Mothman legend is a unique fixture of North American folklore that has always felt ripe for adaptation,” Birtch shared with Variety. He is intrigued by “the original story of a town plagued with tragedy, a shadowy red-eyed, winged monster haunting the skies, bizarre Men in Black threatening UFO witnesses, and a telepathic alien calling himself Indrid Cold.” He continues to ask, “What really happened in Point Pleasant in 1967?!”

Creature Feature Revival

Building on the narrative first popularized by the 2002 film “The Mothman Prophecies,” Birtch’s vision is said to lean more heavily into horror genre conventions. “While I want to honor that mythology, my approach to the material is as a creature-feature horror film with practical effects akin to early Carpenter or Spielberg,” Birtch explained. He emphasizes a renewed focus on practical effects and compelling storytelling, elements beloved by modern audiences.

“There’s a lot of horror that goes back to practical effects, and I love that,” commented Frontières Executive Director Annick Mahnert, highlighting the current trend embraced by filmmakers like Birtch. Collaborating with executive producer and creature effects artist Steven Kostanski, they plan to craft a genuinely terrifying portrayal of the Mothman, evoking the spirit of ’70s creature features.

Jeffrey Combs: The Paranormal Investigator

Beyond his horror legacy, Jeffrey Combs is also celebrated for his diverse roles in the “Star Trek” universe, portraying characters like Weyoun and Agimus. In “Mystery of the Mothman,” Combs will play Adam Lubin, the sole paranormal investigator remaining in Point Pleasant after the Silver Bridge collapse. “His character is the anchor of the Mothman folklore in the film, tying the narrative to the legend’s origins,” Birtch stated.

This film, with its blend of nostalgia, masterful creature effects, and Jeffrey Combs’s commanding performance, aims to breathe new life into a tale that continues to intrigue and haunt. As anticipation builds for its debut, audiences can expect a thrilling revisit to the mystifying story of the Mothman.