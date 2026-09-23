Jeff Probst Announces Surprising Twist in Survivor's $1 Million Prize

The highly anticipated premiere of Survivor season 51 is just around the corner, and host Jeff Probst has some exciting updates about the changes coming to the long-running reality series. As the show transitions into what has been dubbed the “Open Era,” Probst reveals a new twist that will keep viewers guessing and contestants on their toes.

Innovating the Prize Dynamics

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Probst discussed how the show plans to outwit, outplay, and outlast itself in the upcoming season. “We took an idea from 50, this idea of a million dollar coin flip,” he shared. The concept had been introduced in season 50, where contestant Rick Devens correctly guessed the outcome of a coin toss during a unique twist brought by content creator MrBeast. This twist allowed Devens to double the $1 million prize, which ultimately went to winner Aubry Bracco.

A New Coin Toss Twist

With the immense pressure to deliver another captivating season following such a monumental milestone, Probst and the show’s executive producers felt it was crucial to not just replicate the coin toss but to innovate upon it. “What if we put that in the show every season?” Probst proposed, indicating that fans can expect this coin flip concept to become a mainstay feature.