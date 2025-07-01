Jay Duplass Triumphs: ‘The Baltimorons’ Wins Big at Nantucket

In a remarkable showcase of cinematic talent, the Nantucket Film Festival celebrated its 30th anniversary by awarding top honors to Jay Duplass’ “The Baltimorons” and the moving documentary “Middletown.” The festival, an esteemed event on the island, recognized diverse stories with its coveted awards.

The announcement of this year’s winners was a highlight of the Nantucket Film Festival, which took place on Monday. Jay Duplass’ film, “The Baltimorons,” claimed the narrative feature audience award. This film, co-written with Michael Strassner, presents a unique storyline about a sober man forging an unexpected bond with his emergency dentist. Meanwhile, Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine’s “Middletown,” depicting a high school class grappling with a 1990s environmental disaster, won the documentary feature audience award.

A Celebration of Diverse Cinema

Executive director Mystelle Brabbée and lead programmer Anita Raswant emphasized the festival’s commitment to showcasing rich and diverse narratives. “This year’s festival was a vibrant celebration of cinema and storytelling,” they stated, highlighting the broad scope of films presented to engage the audience.

Recognizing Vision and Innovation

In the shorts category, “Snow Bear” by Aaron Blaise and Nicholas Burch won for narrative, while Charlotte Cooley’s “Last Days on Lake Trinity” captured the documentary prize. Shoshannah Stern’s “Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore” secured the Marla Mitchell Visionary Award, honoring innovative female filmmakers. This accolade comes with a $5,000 grant, celebrating the first woman inducted into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Encouraging Emerging Talents

The Adrienne Shelly Foundation Excellence in Filmmaking Award, accompanied by another $5,000 grant, was awarded to Kate Beecroft for “East of Wall,” a Sundance-featured film about a rebellious horse trainer. A new addition, the Children’s Resilience in Screenwriting Award by Shine Global, was given to Georgi M. Unkovski’s “DJ Ahmet,” receiving a $2,500 grant for its compelling portrayal of children’s strength.

Celebrating Outstanding Screenwriting

The Tony Cox Screenplay Competition honored Alex Murawski’s “Walking in Iowa” as the top unproduced script. Other winners included Maxwell Gold for “19 KM From Kyiv” in the Episodic 60 Minute category and Devi Snively’s “The Temp” for the Episodic 30 Minute category. Chris Martinez’s “Hombre” led the shorts competition, collectively awarding $5,000 across these categories.

Festival Highlights and Honorees

The festival also awarded the Teen View Jury Award to “Snow Bear,” chosen by local students. Celebrated filmmaker Tony Gilroy received the Visionary Storytellers Award, while Emmy winner Joanna Calo and acclaimed documentarian Alex Gibney were recognized for their storytelling achievements. The festival’s supporters included Bank of America, White Elephant Resorts, A&E IndieFilms, and Delta Air Lines, adding to the event’s prestige and success.