Jason Kelce Describes His 30-Pound Weight Loss as Disheartening

Jason Kelce recently opened up about his unexpected 30-pound weight loss, candidly calling the experience “depressing.” As a key player in the NFL, Kelce’s size has long been a significant part of his identity on the field. Now, the noticeable change in his physique has sparked conversations among fans and teammates alike, including his brother Travis Kelce.

Travis was quick to point out how loose Jason’s jersey appeared. As someone who shares parenting duties with wife Kylie Kelce for daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finnley, 3 months, Jason’s slimmed-down appearance marked a stark contrast from his usual stature as an offensive lineman.

“You got so thin that number 60 doesn’t look good on you anymore,” Travis commented, with Jason nodding in agreement. “That’s how thin you got.” The change was so pronounced that the brothers began to joke about Jason’s new look on the field.

Travis humorously remarked, “I need a big old keg on the waist and long, long hair,” emphasizing the traditional build expected from a lineman. The weight loss not only shifted Jason’s physical appearance but also sparked a light-hearted discussion on what number would befit his new look.

As they considered Jason’s potential jersey number, they proposed a lower number, akin to positions like a linebacker or a long snapper. “Do I go back to number 48? My linebacker number?” Jason pondered, recalling his days as a walk-on linebacker at Cincinnati. “Would that look better?”

Travis, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, concurred that “somewhere in the 40s” might suit Jason now. As Jason reflected on his transformation, he expressed a sense of loss for his previous lineman status, adding with a sigh, “So depressing.”

This unexpected turn of events for Jason Kelce highlights the deep ties between an athlete’s physical presence and their professional identity, making his weight loss a poignant topic of discussion.