Jason Kelce Shares Epic Kilimanjaro Adventure with Brad Pitt’s Brother

In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason Kelce opened up about an adventurous experience he shared with Doug Pitt, the brother of actor Brad Pitt. The conversation not only highlighted Jason’s special connection to another individual with a famous sibling but also revealed the memorable journey he took climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. As listeners tuned in, it became clear that Jason Kelce’s story about climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with Brad Pitt’s brother was both entertaining and informative.

A Unique Connection

Jason Kelce, known for his strong bond with his brother Travis Kelce, found camaraderie with Doug Pitt, who also navigates life in the shadow of a renowned sibling. During their podcast chat with Brad Pitt, the former NFL star remarked, “Say what’s up to Doug Pitt,” before diving into a lighthearted yet exhilarating recollection. “I don’t know if you know this, I climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with your brother,” he said, which drew laughter and intrigue from the audience.

The Climb for a Cause

The climb took place in 2019 as part of an initiative to raise awareness about the clean water crisis in Tanzania. Jason described the experience as “electric” and “a lot of fun,” emphasizing the bonds formed during such a significant endeavor. Doug Pitt’s role as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Republic of Tanzania provided an ideal backdrop for their adventure, and they were joined by Jason’s former Philadelphia Eagles teammates Haloti Ngata and Beau Allen.

The Challenge of Descent

As the conversation shifted to the descent from the mountain, Brad asked Jason about the challenges they faced. Jason candidly confessed, “That was worse. It’s easily the worst part.” He elaborated, saying that after the exhilaration of reaching the summit, the reality of descending set in. “You get so excited. You reach the summit and you’re like, ‘I’m here, it’s over now.’ But now you have to go back down,” he humorously noted, which resonated with many who have experienced similar treks.

Recent Ventures and Successes

While Brad Pitt’s new Formula 1 movie has made headlines with an impressive box office debut, Jason Kelce is also making waves off the field. He recently helped raise $1 million for the Eagles Autism Charity in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. As training camp approaches for Travis, who was recently seen enjoying time with girlfriend Taylor Swift in Ohio, the Kelce brothers continue to showcase their commitment both on and off the field.

In sharing his story about climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with Brad Pitt’s brother, Jason Kelce not only entertained fans but also shone a light on charitable causes, camaraderie, and the ups and downs of adventure.