Janelle Brown Questions Robyn and Kody’s Courtship Ethics

Amid the ongoing dynamics of the Brown family, Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown has expressed concerns about Kody Brown and Robyn’s courtship, labeling it as “inappropriate.” As revelations continue to unfold, tensions around the financial priorities within the family have also come to light. Janelle’s candid remarks offer insight into the complexities faced by the family and highlight areas of contention that have emerged over time.

Financial Disparities and Overspending Concerns

Janelle Brown has raised questions regarding how Kody Brown managed the family’s finances during his courtship with Robyn. Expressing frustration over Coyote Pass’s unpaid status, Janelle pointed out Kody’s claims of “all these other debts” while observing his purchases of trailers and home decor. “I see all the art on their walls,” Janelle noted regarding Robyn and Kody’s residence, acknowledging her own spending habits but questioning the prioritization of family funds.

Kody, on his part, attributed much of his expenses to vehicle purchases, stating he “basically had a fleet,” along with insurance for their children. While Janelle admitted to being uncertain about how Robyn and Kody manage their finances, she confessed surprise at the luxurious state of Robyn’s home. “I used to always be surprised at how nice her backyard was. It was completely finished,” she said, describing her observations as thought-provoking.

The Impact of Financial Priorities on Family Dynamics

Janelle expressed that Kody’s financial priorities have taken a toll on their relationship. “He doesn’t prioritize what I need or what I want,” she shared, noting that this issue eventually wore her down. The discord has affected their children as well, with adult offspring questioning the financial decisions: “What the hell, Mom?”

In contrast, Robyn defended her approach to budgeting, recounting her experiences from her first marriage. “I used to be not so great with money,” she revealed, explaining how lessons from her divorce led to improved budgeting skills. She suggested that different financial priorities among the sister wives might account for the observed disparities.

Varying Perspectives on Financial Management

Robyn acknowledged her past struggles with money management but emphasized her commitment to maintaining a strict budget. “You just must have had a different priority of where your money was going to go than I did, that’s all,” she explained, addressing the differences in financial discipline among the sister wives.

The ongoing discussions about Kody Brown and Robyn’s courtship, alongside financial disagreements, continue to underscore the challenges within the family. These insights into Janelle’s perspective reveal underlying tensions that may influence the future dynamics of the Brown household.