Janelle Brown Clarifies: I’m Not Asexual in Sister Wives

Recently, Janelle Brown from "Sister Wives" addressed financial concerns within the Brown family. This candid discussion sheds light on her life choices and relationships, while also providing a glimpse into the financial dynamics within the Brown family. Navigating her relationship with Kody Brown, Janelle has also raised questions about financial priorities and management within their complex family structure.

### Janelle’s Concerns About Family Finances

Janelle Brown voiced her frustrations regarding how Kody Brown managed the family’s finances, notably concerning the Coyote Pass property. She pointed out that despite claims of “all these other debts,” Kody continued to acquire assets like trailers and home decor. “I see all the art on their walls,” she noted about Robyn and Kody’s household. “I see all these things. And that’s fine, I have money and I’ve spent it on things, too.”

Kody defended his financial choices, stating that a significant portion of his funds was used for purchasing cars, “Basically had a fleet,” along with covering insurance for the children.

### Observations and Priorities

While unsure about the specifics of Kody and Robyn’s financial management, Janelle remarked, “I used to always be surprised at how nice her backyard was. It was completely finished. And there was always, like, stuff at her house. And I was like, ‘Wow. Huh.'”

Janelle expressed that Kody’s financial decisions often left her feeling neglected. “He doesn’t prioritize what I need or what I want,” she stated, a sentiment that grew over time and affected her children as well. “I think after a while, I began to see it, and my kids were getting very angry about it, like my adult children. Like, ‘What the hell, Mom?'”

### Robyn’s Financial Approach

Robyn offered her perspective, attributing her financial discipline to past experiences. “I used to be not so great with money,” she admitted during a recent episode. “When I was young, I had hard knocks, and then I learned during my divorce really how to budget myself very, very well.” She suggested that the differences in financial decisions may stem from differing priorities among the sister wives. “You just must have had a different priority of where your money was going to go than I did, that’s all.”

As the family navigates their financial disagreements, Janelle Brown’s insights emphasize the complexities of balancing personal needs and family commitments within their plural marriage. Her comments have not only sparked curiosity but also highlighted the importance of transparency and understanding in managing shared resources.