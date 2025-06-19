James Gunn Protects Top Secret DC Project from Industry Imitation

James Gunn, known for his visionary work in the DC Universe, is keeping one particular project under wraps, fearing its potential for being copied by competitors. As the co-CEO of DC Studios, Gunn is steering multiple ambitious projects, including a new “Superman” film set for release and a much-anticipated second season of “Peacemaker.” Despite these ongoing ventures, he has chosen not to disclose his ‘favorite’ DC project, underscoring the need for discretion in the competitive world of filmmaking.

The Unrevealed Project

Amidst the buzz surrounding DC Studios’ current lineup, Gunn has deliberately remained silent about his favorite DC project. According to a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, this was a strategic move. “My favorite thing has not been announced at all,” he shared. Gunn revealed that during his initial discussion with David Zaslav about the DCU plans, this project was intentionally left off the table to prevent another company from quickly adopting the idea. Protecting its originality remains a priority for Gunn as he navigates the complex landscape of cinematic storytelling.

A Potential Directing Endeavor

While working on these mystery scripts, Gunn is contemplating the possibility of directing one himself. In his characteristic candid style, he explained, “Well, I always leave saying I’m going to direct something till I’m actually done with the screenplay…But it’s probably what I will direct. Yeah, probably, to be totally realistic.” This indicates his deep investment in these unannounced projects, suggesting that something truly special is in the works.

Masterpiece Aspirations

Gunn’s drive for excellence extends beyond his secret project. During the interview, he recounted an interaction with a prominent actor pitching an Elseworlds tale, emphasizing the need for a “masterpiece.” Gunn was forthright: “If it’s a masterpiece, I’ll make it, but it has to be a masterpiece.” This insistence on quality demonstrates his unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional content.

Television Ventures

Gunn is not only focused on film but also has ambitious plans for TV series. He mentioned another covert favorite: a television project he hopes will come to fruition soon. “It’s just my favorite thing,” he enthused, highlighting his enthusiasm for diverse storytelling formats. Additionally, there are other films in development that show promise, including a personal writing project Gunn feels positively about.

As the creative engine behind multiple major projects in the DCU, Gunn’s understated approach to his favorite DC project reflects both caution and anticipation. By safeguarding this idea from premature exposure, he underscores its importance and potential impact in the competitive entertainment industry.