Israel's Culture Minister Threatens Filmmakers with Citizenship Revocation

In a controversial move, Israel’s Minister of Culture, Miki Zohar, has threatened to strip the Israeli citizenship of filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, the co-directors of the provocative documentary “NAZA.” Zohar labeled the film “shocking” and accused its creators of “betraying the state” through their work.

Allegations of Betrayal

Zohar expressed his outrage in a social media post, stating, “The self-loathing that burns in the creators, who are willing to harm their homeland just to get applause from antisemites around the world, is inconceivable and constitutes a betrayal of the state.” He further declared, “As Minister of Culture, I will act immediately to revoke the Israeli citizenship of these despicable creators for betraying the state.”

“NAZA” and Its Impact

The documentary “NAZA” presents a critical perspective on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, detailing what the filmmakers describe as the systematic mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it garnered significant acclaim, receiving a record-breaking 24.5-minute standing ovation, the longest in the festival’s history. Abraham and Szor were honored with a special jury prize for their work.

Response from the Filmmakers

Accepting the award, Abraham voiced his concern over the political and media backlash the film has faced in Israel, saying, “It’s honestly not very easy to stand here, thinking of all the Israeli politicians and journalists who are now attacking this film and denying it without even seeing it. So much is being done not to look at reality.”